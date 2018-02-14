Star Power: Film Diva Talisman Protects Indian Farmer's Crops

In India, there is a general belief that placing monster-like effigies in the fields will ward off evil eyes. But using the sensual poster of a film actress to achieve the same goal is an invention solely credited to Ankinapally Chenchu Reddy of Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Ankinapally Chenchu Reddy of Nellore district has put up a bikini-clad cutout of popular film actress Sunny Leone to distract passersby who, according to him, often cast an evil eye on his farm, causing his crops to fail. Reddy told the media that with the help of Sunny Leone, his farm yielded a bumper crop of vegetables this year.

Sunny Leone is a Canadian-born Indian-American adult film actress and model. She made a debut in Indian mainstream cinema in 2012 and has since wooed the Indian audience with her sensual appearance and acting skills. She also holds the distinction of being the most sought-after entertainer among Indian Internet users according to Google Trends data for 2017.

The cutout of Sunny Leone is subtitled "Orey, nannu chusi edavakura," which means "do not feel jealous of me" in the Telegu language.