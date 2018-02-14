Register
14 February 2018
    Actress Sunny Leone. (File)

    Star Power: Film Diva Talisman Protects Indian Farmer's Crops

    © AP Photo/
    Asia & Pacific
    In India, there is a general belief that placing monster-like effigies in the fields will ward off evil eyes. But using the sensual poster of a film actress to achieve the same goal is an invention solely credited to Ankinapally Chenchu Reddy of Andhra Pradesh.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Ankinapally Chenchu Reddy of Nellore district has put up a bikini-clad cutout of popular film actress Sunny Leone to distract passersby who, according to him, often cast an evil eye on his farm, causing his crops to fail. Reddy told the media that with the help of Sunny Leone, his farm yielded a bumper crop of vegetables this year. 

     Andhra farmer puts up Sunny Leone's posters in farm to ward off 'evil gaze' https://t.co/Jup2QG0dna via @TOICitiesNews pic.twitter.com/ovRUA3W6zW

    Sunny Leone is a Canadian-born Indian-American adult film actress and model.  She made a debut in Indian mainstream cinema in 2012 and has since wooed the Indian audience with her sensual appearance and acting skills. She also holds the distinction of being the most sought-after entertainer among Indian Internet users according to Google Trends data for 2017.

    The cutout of Sunny Leone is subtitled "Orey, nannu chusi edavakura," which means "do not feel jealous of me" in the Telegu language.

