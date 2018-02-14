Register
16:19 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang pauses during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017

    China Has 'No Idea' Why the US Still Feels Insecure

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    220

    The US remains the world's top powerful country, with "unparalleled" military strength and it should stop seeing “big power relationship” from the perspective of confrontation, according to China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

    Speaking on Wednesday, February 14 in Beijing, the foreign ministry rep told the audience: 

    "I do not know where the severe feeling of insecurity in the United States came from. But I want to emphasize that in this world there is no such thing as absolute security. One country's security can't be put before another country's security. I have no idea why the US still feels so insecure. We hope the US will discard the zero-sum mindset, stop viewing big power relationship from the perspective of confrontation, follow the trend of times of peaceful development and work with Russia and China to jointly ensure the world peace and stability," Geng Shuang said.

    He was responding to an American government report that included China in the list of countries posing the greatest cyber threats for the US.

    A UN chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah
    US, Russia Discussing Steps Toward Peace in Syria After End of Fighting – State Dept.
    Russia, Iran and North Korea are also listed in the 28-page report as potentially hazardous when it comes to national cybersecurity.  

    The US must prepare responses to reduce attacks to a minimum, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats stated at a Senate intelligence committee hearing, discussing the annual assessment of global threats the United States is facing.

    "Cyber has been a game-changer in many, many ways," Coats said. "The United States is under attack — now."

    READ MORE: US Intelligence Chiefs Focus on Chinese, Cyber Threats in Major Senate Testimony

    US officials have blamed China alongside its military forces for operating a large-scale hacking operation targeting Pentagon, US defense contractors and other targets. Such operations, reportedly, could be used to attack the US financial system and other critical infrastructure, as well as stealing secrets and intellectual property, according to US execs. 

    China is seen as America's longtime rival for diplomatic influence and military dominance in Asia. While Beijing is moving quickly to strengthen its military and increase its presence in the South China Sea, Indian Ocean and elsewhere, American strength is shored up by strong alliances with countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

    Related:

    Increasing US Defense Budget Unlikely to Influence China’s Military Spending
    China Denies Reports It’s Building Military Base in Pakistan
    China Reportedly Negotiating Creation of Military Base With Afghanistan
    Tags:
    cyber threats, report, National Intelligence Agency (NIS), US Senate Intelligence Committee, Geng Shuang, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok