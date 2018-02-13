'Condoms Are Always in Fashion': Unique Exhibition in New Delhi Ahead of V-Day

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian capital city of New Delhi observed 'International Condom Day' with a rare exhibition of modern art pieces made of condoms. 'Condoms are always in fashion' was the theme of the exhibition put up at the Connaught Place Central Park in the heart of the city.
"This was the second year of this event and this time it seemed more acceptable and participatory. Last time in 2017, we tried it on the eve of Valentine's Day only but turnout was less," Dr. V Sam Prasad, head of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in India told Sputnik.
#ICD2018— JoshK (@Joshofficial256) 13 февраля 2018 г.
"The times keep changing, whole world rearranging, But one thing remains surely true, “Condoms are Always in Fashion – don’t believe otherwise.”@RHUganda @AIDSHealthcare @AICuganda @reachahand @AFFCAD #ICD2018 pic.twitter.com/8Sxb2KEpiJ
The exhibits were mostly human forms with clothes in contemporary and futuristic styles. One of the eye-catching artworks was a chandelier made of condoms.
On the sidelines of the exhibition, a cultural program was held that attracted a huge crowd, to which free condoms were distributed. A voluntary HIV/AIDS screening camp was also conducted.
