Register
17:14 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian national flag

    India Became 1% Greener in Last Two Years - Report

    © AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India has managed to place itself on 10th position in the world in terms of forest area with 24.4% of its land under forest and tree cover; an increase of over one percent in comparison to the last forest survey conducted in 2015.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has seen a marginal increase in forested land in the last two years despite massive infrastructure activities across the country, according to the India State Forest Report — 2017. However, the report also points to a worrying trend of violence in resource-rich states where rebel groups claim that the state's mining activities have destroyed natural habitats. 572 civilians lost their lives and 199 personnel belonging to security forces were killed in left-wing extremism in 2015-17, the report suggests.

    The report unveiled by India's Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan says the country stands eighth in terms of annual forest gain.

    "The global trend is decreasing while in India the forest land is increasing. The good thing is that even if we talk about global ranking, the population density of top nine countries ahead of India in terms of forest cover is about 150 while for India it is 350. This means, we are doing good in terms of preservation and expansion despite the pressure of population and livestock," Harsh Vardhan said.

    Forest and tree cover of the country has increased by 8,021 sq km (1 %) and very dense forest has increased by 1.36 % as compared to the last assessment conducted in 2015. Successful agroforestry practices, better conservation of forests, improvement of scrub areas to forest areas, increase in mangrove cover, conservation and protection activities have led to an increase in the forest and tree cover, the government has claimed.

    The biennial report hopes that the trend will further gain momentum due to the ongoing green highway policy.

    "Green Highways (Plantations & Maintenance) Policy to develop 140,000 kilometers long tree line with plantation along both sides of national highways will go a long way in enhancing the forest & tree cover," the report reads.

    READ MORE: Solar Power Now Costs as Much as Thermal Power In India

    However, twelve states have seen a dip in their forest cover. These include Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and six resource rich states in the northeast — Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. Government officials cite shifting cultivation, other biotic pressures, rotational felling and diversion of forest lands for developmental activities, submergence of forest cover, agriculture expansion and natural disasters as reasons for the decrease in forest cover in these states.

    Related:

    India Gives Green Light to $2.5Bln Diesel Locomotive Deal With General Electric
    India Opens £500M Green Fund Investment to UK Post Brexit
    India Green Lights Commercial Production of Light Steel for Armored Vehicles
    Green Future Awaits India as Renewable Energy Prices Fall at Record Low
    Tags:
    Green, infrastructure project, natural resources, forest, violence, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok