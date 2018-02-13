Blast Hits India's Largest Cochin Shipyard, Kills 5 People - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - An explosion hit India's largest Cochin Shipyard in the state of Kerala, at least five people were killed, the ANI news agency reported Tuesday.

The blat reportedly occurred on a drilling vessel Sagar Bhushan of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

According to the ANI news agency, the police and fire brigades are working at the scene, while the fire has been brought under control. Two people have been reportedly trapped in the ship.

#UPDATE Five dead, three injured after explosion due to fire on-board a ship, that was in dry docks. Fire under control after Naval fire tenders were pressed into service. — ANI (@ANI) 13 февраля 2018 г.

​