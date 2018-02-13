Japan Won't Be Deceived by Pyongyang's 'Diplomatic Smile' – Defense Minister

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The Japanese government’s stance of putting pressure on North Korea to make it abandon its nuclear and weapons programs is unchangeable, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Tuesday, calling on the world community not to fall for Pyongyang's possible attempts to use the Olympics for decreasing international pressure on it.

"Our position has not changed, and it implies that pressure should be mounted on North Korea to change its policies on nuclear and missile program [development]," Onodera said during a press conference.

Japan, just like other countries, wants the Pyeongchang Games to be successful, because the Olympics "embody the triumph of peace," Onodera pointed out.

"However, if North Korea tries to use this occasion for political purposes, and if it wants to soften the pressure from the international community this way, we should not fall for this," Onodera pointed out.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, in his turn, suggested that North Korea would not halt development of its nuclear and weapons program, adding that Tokyo should not be deceived by Pyongyang’s "diplomatic smile."

In January, Pyongyang engaged in direct talks with Seoul for the first time in several years. The parties agreed that North Korea would sent its athletes to participate in Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang. Athletes from the two countries marched together at the opening ceremony on Friday. Moreover, a North Korean high-level delegation visited South Korea due to the ongoing Olympics.

The high-level delegation from North Korea, including Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un , and the country's ceremonial leader Kim Yong Nam, arrived in the South for the Winter Olympics last week.

The North Korean representatives held talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. During the negotiations, Kim invited Moon to visit Pyongyang. Moon responded that he wanted to create the environment for his visit to happen.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported and Kim met with the delegation which had returned from the South. According to the agency, Kim said it was important to revive the warm climate of rapprochement and dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang.