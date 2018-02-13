Malware Targeting Servers of Olympics Roughly Similar to BadRabbit - Report

The virus that was used to attack the servers of the 2018 Olympics during the opening ceremony of the event has several similarities to such ransomware as BadRabbit and Nyetya (also known as NotPetya), the report of the Cisco Talos cyberthreat intelligence team said Monday.

"The destructive nature of this malware aims to render the machine unusable by deleting shadow copies, event logs… This is something we have witnessed previously with BadRabbit and Nyetya," the statement said.

Cisco Talos added that the samples analyzed by the cyberthreat intelligence team had shown that the malware used in the Friday attack did not pursue the goal of stealing any information from the organizers, but aimed at disrupting the process of the games.

On Saturday, media reported that the servers of the organizers of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics had been attacked during the opening ceremony.

On June 27, a large-scale hacking attack targeted companies across the world, particularly affecting organizations in Ukraine. The attackers used ransomware, which was initially recognized as Petya.

BadRabbit is the malware that attacked information systems in a number of countries in October 2017. According to the statements of cybersecurity experts, BadRabbit is a modified version of the previously known malicious software dubbed Petya/NotPetya. BadRabbit has hit over 200 targets across the world, with the majority of them in Russia, the Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity company said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Western media planned to blame Russia for hacking attacks on digital infrastructure related to the 2018 Olympics adding that no evidence would be submitted in support of such allegations, as it had previously been the case more than once.