Ouch! Duterte Orders Philippine Soldiers to Shoot Female Rebels in Their Vaginas

The Filipino president made the harsh remark while addressing a group of former communist rebels on Wednesday.

Filipino head Rodrigo Duterte told the country's soldiers to shoot female fighters in their vaginas, prompting severe criticism among feminist movements and human rights organizations.

"Tell the soldiers. ‘There's a new order coming from the mayor. We won't kill you. We will just shoot your vagina,' " he said during his speech at Heroes Hall, the Presidential Museum and Library, in Quezon City, last week.

"If there is no vagina, it would be useless," he added, implying that women would not be useful without their genitalia.

According to Duterte, soldiers should act this way to counter the threat of female opposition.

The full text of the speech, translated into English, was published on the website of the presidential PR office. However, the word referring to female genital organs was not explicitly mentioned in the official text and replaced with asterisks.