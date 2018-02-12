Register
21:08 GMT +312 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo

    Japan Warns Not to Be Bewitched by N Korean Charm as US Contemplates Talks

    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Japan advocates for maximizing joint pressure on North Korea in anti-nuclear efforts, warning its allies in the region not to be "blinded by the charm offensive” of Pyongyang at the Winter Olympics.

    Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono, visiting the present chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Singapore, called for maximizing pressure on North Korea, fully implementing the UN Security Council sanctions to halt its missile and nuclear weapons programs.  

    Talking to Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Kono stressed that it was important not to let Pyongyang evade sanctions by transferring petroleum products between vessels at sea, offering Japanese assistance in preventing it.

    Commenting on the visit, Toshihide Ando, deputy press secretary at Japan's foreign affairs ministry also warned not to be "blinded by North Korea's charm offensive."  

    A helicopter lands on the Izumo, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's (JMSDF) helicopter carrier, at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Japan Tightens Patrols Around N Korea to Track Sanctions' Violations at US Request - Reports
    Uncertainty in Japan rose amid an apparent inter-Korean rapprochement at the Winter Games in South Korea, as the isolated republic sent a group of smiling cheerleaders and Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and rumored to be his closest advisor. This is the first contact at the highest level between the two Koreas in more than 10 years. She invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to a summit in Pyongyang.  However, on the eve of the games, a military parade was held in Pyongyang showing off its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    Before Singapore, the Japanese official voiced a similar warning in Brunei, stating that the latest development can undermine trilateral co-operation with the US, he promised "Without being swayed by smile-diplomacy, Japan will firmly coordinate with (the United States and South Korea) toward the ultimate goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula."

    Meanwhile US Vice President Mike Pence, who visited the Olympics and met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during, confirmed that the two countries had agreed on terms for further diplomatic engagement with North Korea, first with Seoul before potentially leading to direct talks with Washington.  However, he told the Washington Post that "The point is, no pressure comes off until they are actually doing something that the alliance believes represents a meaningful step toward denuclearization. So the maximum pressure campaign is going to continue and intensify".

    Tags:
    pressure, tensions, 2018 Winter Olympics, Mike Pence, Taro Kono, South Korea, United States, Asia-Pacific, Asia, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok