Beijing Planning to Play Bigger Role in Syria By Supplying More Aid

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing intends to play a bigger role in Syria by providing more aid to the country struggling to put an end to a seven-year conflict, Chinese Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin told Xinhua news agency.

"I think it's about time to focus all efforts on the development and reconstruction of Syria, and I think China will play a bigger role in this process by providing more aid to the Syrian people and the Syrian government," the ambassador said Sunday, as quoted by the outlet.

The ambassador reportedly visited the emergency department, which benefited from Chinese aid, at Muwasat University Hospital in Damascus.

Esam Ameen, the head of the Muwasat University Hospital, has thanked China for the help "on the practical level."

Earlier, the Syrian Minister of Transport told Sputnik that after fixing the transport network within the country, the construction of a railway line to China might be possible.

According to the Global Times, at least 30 Chinese have travelled to Syria since April, looking for investment opportunities.