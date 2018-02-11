Register
21:35 GMT +311 February 2018
    US Vice President Mike Pence (R), North Korea's Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong (C) and wife of US Vice President Karen Pence attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium

    N Korean 'First Sister' Returns Home After Sensational Appearance at Olympics

    Asia & Pacific
    321

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister comes home Sunday night after an eventful three days in South Korea, where she sat among some of the world's top-officials at the Olympics and made a diplomatic offer to the South intended to end seven decades of hostility.

    Kim Yo Jong and the other North Korean officials are ready to fly back to Pyongyang aboard leader Kim Jong Un's private jet. 

    They capped their final day in South Korea by attending a concert in Seoul with South Korean President Moon Jae-in given by a visiting North Korean art troupe led by the head of the immensely popular Moranbong band, whose young female members are hand-picked by Kim Jong Un. South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon also received the North Koreans for lunch Sunday, before Moon's chief of staff, Im Jong-seok, hosted them for dinner ahead of the concert.

    "Honestly, I didn't know I would come here so suddenly. I thought things would be strange and very different, but I found a lot of things being similar," Kim said at Sunday's dinner, according to Moon's office. "Here's to hoping that we could see the pleasant people (of the South) again in Pyeongchang and bring closer the future where we are one again."

    Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is escorted by South Korean security guards at the Incheon International Airport, in Incheon, South Korea February 9, 2018
    North Korea Delegation That Includes Kim’s Sister Lands in South Korea – Reports
    South Korea accepted North Korea's demand to transport more than 100 art troupe members by sea, using the Mangyongbong-92 ferryboat as an exception to the maritime sanctions it imposed on the North, which is a controversial move amid concerns that the North is trying to use the Olympics to squirm out of international sanctions.

    After arriving in Seoul, the North Koreans attended a frosty opening ceremony at Pyeongchang's Olympic Stadium, taking their place among some of the world's top officials, including US Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who seemed to go out of their way to not acknowledge the North Koreans, despite sitting just a few meters away.

    READ MORE: Ivanka Trump of North Korea' Captivates World's Media at Winter Olympics

    Kim Yo Jong is an increasingly notable figure in her brother's government. She's the first member of the North's ruling family to visit the South since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

