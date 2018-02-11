Australian Man Survives Bite by Deadly Brown Snake While Riding Bike

The unnamed man was riding a motorbike over his property, some 50 kilometers south-west of Clermont, Central Queensland, Australia, when he rode over a two-meter long snake.
He then took the snake behind its head to tear it away from his leg and throw it away from him.
The man managed to attract the attention of nearby workers, who contacted an emergency service. The victim was brought to Clermont and then transported to Mackay Base Hospital by helicopter.
Upon arrival at the hospital, the man was in a stable condition but was suffering from severe chest pain.
