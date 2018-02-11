Magnitude 4.6 Quake Occurs About 100 Miles South of Pyeongchang

TOKYO (Sputnik) - A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit the South Korean city of Pohang in the province of Gyeongsangbuk-do on Saturday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Pohang is a city on the eastern coast of South Korea located just 100 miles south of the Winter Olympics site, Pyeongchang.

According to the statement, the quake occurred at 5:03 a.m. local time (20:03 GMT, Saturday).

The organizers of the Games later commented on the reports, assuring that all Olympic venues were built to withstand a 7.0-magnitude earthquake.

The 2018 Winter Olympics, currently underway in South Korea's mountainous Pyeongchang district, is the 23rd event of its kind in modern history. Over 2,000 participants from 92 nations are expected to be in attendance.