South Korean Prime Minister to Meet North Korean Delegation for Lunch on Sunday

Lee's meeting with the members of North Korean delegation, including ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam, will take place at the Grand Walkerhill hotel in Seoul, according to Yonhap news agency.
Lee is also set to meet with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, the next day after she and other members of the North Korean delegation were received by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Kim Yo-jong passed a letter from her brother to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, inviting the leader to visit Pyongyang at the "earliest date", Moon said he might agree to a visit if the necessary conditions were created.
