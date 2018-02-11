Pence Sees 'No Daylight' on Need to Continue Isolating North Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are in agreement on the need to continue the economic isolation of Pyongyang as long as it proceeds with its nuclear program, Vice President Mike Pence said.

"There is no daylight between the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan on the need to continue to isolate North Korea economically and diplomatically until they abandon their nuclear ballistic missile program," Pence said on Saturday, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

The vice president also told reporters aboard Air Force Two that South Korean President Moon Jae-in had informed him about his talks with the delegation from North Korea at the Olympic Games, which began on Friday in South Korea's Pyeongchang.

According to Pence, the two reiterated their commitment to coordinate efforts to put the maximum economic pressure on North Korea.

Meanwhile, a senior US administration official told reporters that Moon's decision to accept North Korea's invitation to visit Pyongyang for further talks with North Korea did not in any way undermine Pence's visit to South Korea.

According to the official, Pence was not trying to avoid the North Korean delegation at the Olympics opening ceremony, but rather to ignore them.

The two neighboring countries on the Korean Peninsula made a step toward a detente as North Korea agreed to attend the Olympic Games. The athletes of South and North Korea marched together at the Opening Ceremony under the banner of the united Korea, carried by South Korean bobsledder Won Yun-jong and North Korean ice hockey player Hwang Chung Gum.

On Saturday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with the younger sister of the North’s leader who came to the South with an Olympic delegation. Kim Yo Jong has delivered her brother's invitation for the South Korean President to visit Pyongyang at the "earliest date".