Modi Given Palestine's Highest Award for Contribution to Bilateral Ties

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a "Grand Collar" - the highest Palestinian award, given to foreign leaders - for his contribution to the bilateral relations between the sides, Indian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement Saturday.

Modi is currently on his four-day Middle East tour, which includes visits to Palestine, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"In a special recognition of the Prime Minister’s contribution to relations between India and Palestine, [Palestinian] President Abbas conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine on him after the conclusion of the bilateral meeting," the statement read.

I congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi on being conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, Highest Palestinian honour for a foreign dignitary. This is a recognition of PM Modi’s inspiring leadership and stature as a world leader. pic.twitter.com/8FrFv1eJuW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 10 февраля 2018 г.

​The "Grand Collar" was also awarded, among others, to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, according to the statement.