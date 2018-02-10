Register
21:32 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A member of a South Korean conservative civic group burns a North Korean national flag during a protest opposing North Korea's participation in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in Seoul, South Korea, January 22, 2018

    About 800 People Protesting in Seoul Against N Korea's Participation in Olympics

    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    215

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 800 people in Seoul took part in a protest on Saturday against North Korea's participation in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang and arrival of a delegation from Pyongyang, local media reported.

    According to the Yonhap news agency, the conservative activists tore photos of Kim Jong-un and tried to burn North Korea's national flags in front of the Deoksu Palace in central Seoul. The protesters also condemned South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who they consider to be too soft on Pyongyang.

    READ MORE: And the Winner is…Two Koreas Talk Peace at Olympics in Defiance of US

    Earlier in the day, Moon held a meeting with the North Korean delegation headed by North’s ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam and the younger sister of the North’s leader, Kim Yo-jong, who had arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

    During the meeting, the sides expressed a common desire to preserve the atmosphere of peace and reconciliation on the Korean peninsula, which started jointly with the Olympics in Pyeongchang, and to intensify cooperation and dialogue between the North and the South.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    North Korean Leader Invites South Korean President to Pyongyang - Reports
    According to media reports, Kim Yo Jong, in particular, delivered an invitation to Moon to visit Pyongyang for a third inter-Korean summit, and the South Korean president reportedly said that he might visit North Korea if "necessary conditions" were created.

    The opening ceremony of the XXIII Winter Olympic Games took place at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Friday. The Games will last through February 25.

    Participation of North Korea in the Olympics was however in question until Pyongyang and Seoul agreed in January that the two countries’ national teams would march together under a "unification flag" at the opening ceremony.

    READ MORE: South Korea President Has Rare Meeting With North Leader’s Sister

    The two sides also agreed that North Korea would participate in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, pair figure skating, and women's ice hockey contests. For women’s ice hockey, the North will form a joint team with the South.

    Related:

    And the Winner is…Two Koreas Talk Peace at Olympics in Defiance of US
    North Korean Leader Invites South Korean President to Pyongyang - Reports
    South Korea President Has Rare Meeting With North Leader’s Sister
    CAS Denies Pressure to Exclude 45 Russians from South Korea Olympics
    Russians Beat South Koreans 6-5 in Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling
    UN Chief Meets North Korean President at Olympics, Stresses Need for Dialogue
    Mysterious Missile Spotted Among ICBMs in North Korea's Military Parade (PHOTOS)
    South, North Korean Athletes March Together at Olympic Opening Ceremony (VIDEO)
    'A Message to Washington': The Rationale Behind N Korea's Military Parade
    Tags:
    protests, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok