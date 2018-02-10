At Least 25 People Reportedly Killed in Bus Accident in Java, Indonesia (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 25 people were killed in a road accident involving a bus in West Java, Indonesia, media reported on Saturday citing local police.

According to The Jakarta Post, the incident occurred at 06:10 p.m. local time (11:10 GMT) in Ciater, Subang regency, when a bus with tourists collided with a motorcycle, lost control and toppled over.

Other media reports said that at least 27 people were killed in the accident with the bus, which had about 40 domestic tourists on board.

🚨 Au moins 27 morts et 16 blessés dans un accident d’un bus transportant des touristes, dans la région de #Subang sur l’île indonésienne de #Java. pic.twitter.com/1E9bDbsMqY — deSperate (@TBMJ2_) 10 февраля 2018 г.

TWEET: At least 27 people were killed and 16 injured in a bus accident carrying tourists in the subang area of the Indonesian island of Java.