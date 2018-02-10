Attack on Indian Army Camp in Kashmir Reportedly Leaves 2 Troops Killed

Three or four suspected members of the Jaish-e-Mohammed group attacked the camp at around 05:00 a. m. (23:30 GMT on Friday), The Indian Express reported.
According to the same outlet, citing the Indian military, the two killed terrorists were equipped with assault riffles, a lot of munition, and hand grenades.
Intelligence has warned that Jaish-e-Mohammed militants might stage an attack on the army and security services in the view of death anniversary of a prominent regional separatist Mohammad Afzal Guru, which was celebrated on Friday, the outlet added.
READ MORE: Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Convicted of Money Laundering in India
The Jaish-e-Mohammed group has repeatedly perpetrated attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The group, which is affiliated with Taliban militants and al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), aims to separate the Kashmir region from India and to merge it into neighboring Pakistan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)