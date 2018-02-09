China Outraged by New US Draft Bill Widening Relations With Taiwan

The proposed legislation will encourage contacts between officials in the US and Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be its breakaway province.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a press briefing on Friday that Beijing is “extremely dissatisfied and resolutely opposed” to the bill that has moved to the US Senate after being approved last week by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relation.

“If it is passed and put into effect, it will cause serious disturbances to Sino-US relations,” Geng Shuang said, warning that the enactment of the bill may result in dire deterioration of the situation in the Taiwan Strait, a maritime passage that separates the island of Taiwan and mainland China.

© AP Photo/ Wally Santana Taiwanese Military Practices Repelling Sea Invasion in Live-Fire Drills

After Chinese Nationalist forces were defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists, the Nationalist government moved to Taiwan in 1949. Beijing has viewed the self-ruled island as a wayward province. Only 20 UN member-states have recognized the government residing in Taipei.

The US has no diplomatic relations with Taiwan as Washington has adopted the “One China policy” that stipulates the recognition of one and undivided China. Still, Washington has been supplying Taipei with weaponry and remains one of the biggest trade partners of the self-ruled island.

“The ‘One China’ principle is the political basis of Sino-US relations,” Geng said.

The US-China tensions over Taiwan have risen sharply since Tsai Ing-wen has been elected as the island’s president. She held a phone talk with US President Trump, causing the backlash from China.