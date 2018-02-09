Register
22:20 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Dancers perform during the inauguration ceremony of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, May 20, 2016

    China Outraged by New US Draft Bill Widening Relations With Taiwan

    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    121

    The proposed legislation will encourage contacts between officials in the US and Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be its breakaway province.

    China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a press briefing on Friday that Beijing is “extremely dissatisfied and resolutely opposed” to the bill that has moved to the US Senate after being approved last week by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relation.

    “If it is passed and put into effect, it will cause serious disturbances to Sino-US relations,” Geng Shuang said, warning that the enactment of the bill may result in dire deterioration of the situation in the Taiwan Strait, a maritime passage that separates the island of Taiwan and mainland China.

    Taiwanese military maneuver U.S.-made M60 battle tanks during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Hsinchu, northwestern Taiwan (File)
    © AP Photo/ Wally Santana
    Taiwanese Military Practices Repelling Sea Invasion in Live-Fire Drills
    After Chinese Nationalist forces were defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists, the Nationalist government moved to Taiwan in 1949. Beijing has viewed the self-ruled island as a wayward province. Only 20 UN member-states have recognized the government residing in Taipei. 

    The US has no diplomatic relations with Taiwan as Washington has adopted the “One China policy” that stipulates the recognition of one and undivided China. Still, Washington has been supplying Taipei with weaponry and remains one of the biggest trade partners of the self-ruled island.

    “The ‘One China’ principle is the political basis of Sino-US relations,” Geng said.

    The US-China tensions over Taiwan have risen sharply since Tsai Ing-wen has been elected as the island’s president. She held a phone talk with US President Trump, causing the backlash from China.

    Related:

    Taiwan Recalls 285, Scraps 200,000 Passports With Image of Dulles Airport
    Taiwan Angry Over New Chinese Aviation Routes That ‘Harm Regional Stability’
    Taiwan Unveils Wishlist for Boosted Defense Spending to Match Beijing
    Tags:
    One China policy, relations, China, United States, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    CAS Bulldoser
    Olympic Steamroller
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok