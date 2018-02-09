Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Convicted of Money Laundering in India

New Delhi (Sputnik) — An Indian court on Friday convicted an operative of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba for money laundering with the intent of funding terror.
Lashkar-e Toiba terrorist Bilal Ahmed Quta convicted for money laundering under PMLA by Principal City Civil Judge & Special Judge, #Bengaluru for hatching a conspiracy during 2001-2007 to wage a war against India.— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2018
Bilal Ahmed Quta, who operated from India's southern state of Karnataka, was arrested in 2007 by the local police when he was de-boarding a bus with an AK series assault rifle, 200 bullets, five hand grenades and a satellite phone. He was charged with waging a war against the government of India. Later in 2009, Bilal Ahmad Quta was charged with terror funding and booked under the PMLA by India's Enforcement Directorate.
Meanwhile, India's premier investigating agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two other Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives from Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in connection to another case of money laundering for terror funding.
