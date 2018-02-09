Japan Schools Promote Sexual Equality in Dress Code

Pincipal of Taiyo Middle School, located in Hiratsuka, emphasized that skirts are no longer to be considered the standard to absolute devastation of porn enthusiasts worldwide.

With the introduction of new uniforms Taiyo's girls will now be able to implement more variety in their wardrobe being allowes to freely choose between a skirt or slacks.

Principal Yugo Kuriki is stressing the full equality of the garments. "I want to express that the skirt is not the "main" uniform for girls. I think it's ok for us to free the students from such preconcieved notions."

​While not mentioned in the announcement, the new development obviously aims to assist transgender and other sexual minority students, who may feel uncomfortable wearing a skirt.

The initiative has been recently taken to the next level at a different school in Kashiwa, where a joint board of students, parents and teachers voted on the freedom to choose between skirts and slacks for boys as well.