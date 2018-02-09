Japan Schools Promote Sexual Equality in Dress Code

With the introduction of new uniforms Taiyo's girls will now be able to implement more variety in their wardrobe being allowes to freely choose between a skirt or slacks.
READ MORE: Alabama High School Suspends Students After Same-Gender Prom Proposal
Principal Yugo Kuriki is stressing the full equality of the garments. "I want to express that the skirt is not the "main" uniform for girls. I think it's ok for us to free the students from such preconcieved notions."
https://t.co/kQGpa7h1GB— 鮭 (@rikka1seifuku) 29 ноября 2017 г.
太洋中学校 新制服 来年度から#神奈川県新制服 pic.twitter.com/hO59KtmDKl
While not mentioned in the announcement, the new development obviously aims to assist transgender and other sexual minority students, who may feel uncomfortable wearing a skirt.
The initiative has been recently taken to the next level at a different school in Kashiwa, where a joint board of students, parents and teachers voted on the freedom to choose between skirts and slacks for boys as well.
All comments
Show new comments (0)