Register
16:45 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    David Losia, 21, cuts coconuts for the family pigs in the front of his family house flooded by the rising tides where cinder blocks are used as a makeshift walkway in Funafuti, Tuvalu (File)

    Low-Lying Pacific Island of Tuvalu Growing Despite Rising Sea Levels - Study

    © AP Photo/ Richard Vogel
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    140

    Tuvalu is a Polynesian state in the southwest of the Pacific Ocean. It consists of 9 low-lying coral atolls, the surface of which does not exceed 5 m above sea level. Tuvalu was expected to disappear due to rising sea levels brought about by climate change.

    According to a study conducted by the University of Auckland, which examined changes in the geography of Tuvalu's atolls and reef islands between 1971 and 2014, eight of the atolls and almost three-quarters of the islands grew during that period, making Tuvalu's land area 2.9 percent bigger.

    "We tend to think of Pacific atolls as static landforms that will simply be inundated as sea levels rise, but there is growing evidence these islands are geologically dynamic and are constantly changing," Co-author Paul Kench said, as quoted be AFP.

    "The study findings may seem counter-intuitive, given that (the) sea level has been rising in the region over the past half century, but the dominant mode of change over that time on Tuvalu has been expansion, not erosion," he added.

    READ MORE: ‘Bomb Cyclone' Brings Icy Flooding to US East Coast, Leaves Travelers Stranded

    The study found factors that could offset the erosion caused by rising water levels.

    But researchers concluded that climate change still remains one of the major threats to low-lying island nations.

    In 2001, New Zealand took the initiative to host islanders threatened by rising sea levels. In 1989, the United Nations included Tuvalu in the list of island groups that have the most risk of flooding in the 21st century due to climate change.

    Related:

    High Water: Massive Paris Floods Show No Signs of Abating (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Swedish Group Rises Against Wave of Porn Bots Flooding Social Networks
    ‘Bomb Cyclone' Brings Icy Flooding to US East Coast, Leaves Travelers Stranded
    Storm-Triggered Floods Kill 200 People in Philippines - Reports (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Flooding, climate change, Tuvalu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok