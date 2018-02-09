Register
09:10 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian national flag

    Rousing Water Conflict: India Suspects China of Disrupting River Sutlej Flow

    © AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Any adverse action by China to disrupt the flow of trans-border River Sutlej may cripple the agriculture and power projects in India. Sutlej feeds water to the Bhakra dam, the Karcham Wangtoo hydroelectric project and the Nathpa Jhakri dam which lights up large parts of Northern India including Delhi.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has started monitoring the flow of water in the River Sutlej and its tributaries after locals in the state of Himachal Pradesh raised an alarm over what they suspected to be a diversion of the river water in Tibet by China. 

    "Government continues to carefully monitor the water flow in trans-border rivers, including Sutlej River, for early detection of any abnormality so that corrective and preventive measures are taken to safeguard livelihood of the people in these regions," General VK Singh, India's Minister of State for External Affairs said in the Parliament on Thursday.

    Siang River view
    CC BY 2.0 / lensnmatter / Brahmaputra
    Protests Erupt in NE India as River Flowing from China Gets Alarmingly Turbid
    Under existing bilateral Memorandums of Understanding, China provides to India hydrological information of Brahmaputra River (Yarlong Zangbo) and Sutlej River (Langqen Zangbo) during the flood seasons.

    "The Chinese side did not provide the hydrological information with respect to either of the two rivers in 2017. This issue has been taken up with the Chinese side, which has conveyed that the non-provision of data was due to technical reasons," General VK Singh added.

    The Sutlej originates in Tibet and it enters India through the border post of Shipki La and flows into Himachal Pradesh, also eventually emptying itself into the Arabian Sea off Karachi city (Pakistan). A section of the Indian media had earlier reported, quoting an intelligence input, that China was constructing a concrete structure on the River in the Tibetan Autonomous Region possibly to divert water. Sutlej and its 27 tributaries are solely dependent on water flow from the Chinese side and any untoward action by China would have the potential to dry up these tributaries, many of which sustain India's agrarian and hydro-power projects.

    READ MORE: Changing River Water Color Deepens India’s Fear of Possible Diversion by China

    Earlier, in 2017, the Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam had also expressed similar suspicion over the depleting water quality of the Brahmaputra — another river that flows through China. China had clarified that the water was polluted as massive lakes were formed by landslides on the river in Tibet following an earthquake.

    The Indian government has been in touch with its Chinese counterpart on amicably thrashing out the concerns.

    "Various issues relating to trans-border Rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalized Expert Level Mechanism which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels. We intend to remain engaged with China on the issue of trans-border Rivers to safeguard our interests," Minister VK Singh assured the nation through the Parliament on Thursday.

     

     

     

     

    Related:

    India Launches Floating Lab on River Brahmaputra Amid Water War with China
    India Blames China of Not Sharing River Info as Floods Cause Heavy Damage
    India to Build 14 KM Long Tunnel in Key Strategic Point Along Border With China
    China to Deliver Advanced Coaches to India’s Metro Train System from Feb. 2018
    Tags:
    water distribution, Data, dam, landslide, river, Indian Foreign Ministry, Arunachal Pradesh, State of Assam, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    A Look at Military Parades Around the World
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok