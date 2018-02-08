Register
10:22 GMT +308 February 2018
    (File) North Korean women soldiers take part in a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

    WATCH N Korea Stages Military Parade on Eve of Olympics' Opening in S Korea

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    In Pyongyang, near Kim Il Sung Square, where military parades usually take place, a large concentration of military equipment was noted.

    According to South Korean media reports, North Korea's state television carried no live coverage of any display throughout the morning.

    However, Michael Spavor, one of very few foreigners who attended the parade, managed to take a footage. Spavor known as the person, among other things,  who helped organize NBA star Dennis Rodman's trip to the DPRK and visited Kim Jong-un summer residence with him.

    Earlier, Japanese media reported that the day before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, there a military parade will be held that is timed to the 70th anniversary of the creation of the Korean People's Army.

    READ MORE: Pyongyang Plans Military Parade on Eve of Olympics in S Korea — Reports

    Usually the military procession, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the establishment of the country's army, is held in April.

    In January, the South Korean authorities noticed about 13,000 soldiers and 200 military units near the airport in Pyongyang at an event that looked like a rehearsal for the parade.

