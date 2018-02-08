WATCH N Korea Stages Military Parade on Eve of Olympics' Opening in S Korea

In Pyongyang, near Kim Il Sung Square, where military parades usually take place, a large concentration of military equipment was noted.

According to South Korean media reports, North Korea's state television carried no live coverage of any display throughout the morning.

However, Michael Spavor, one of very few foreigners who attended the parade, managed to take a footage. Spavor known as the person, among other things, who helped organize NBA star Dennis Rodman's trip to the DPRK and visited Kim Jong-un summer residence with him.

Earlier, Japanese media reported that the day before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, there a military parade will be held that is timed to the 70th anniversary of the creation of the Korean People's Army.

So apparently North Korea staged a military parade this morning but decided not to live-broadcast it to the whole world. "We have learned that North Korea staged a military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square starting at 10:30 am," a Seoul government source said. — Hawon Jung (@allyjung) February 8, 2018

Usually the military procession, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the establishment of the country's army, is held in April.

North Korea stages a military parade in #Pyongyang, a Seoul government source tells #TheLogicalNews, a day before the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang #WinterOlympics2018 — Logical News® (@TheLogicalNews) February 8, 2018

In January, the South Korean authorities noticed about 13,000 soldiers and 200 military units near the airport in Pyongyang at an event that looked like a rehearsal for the parade.