5.7 Magnitude Quake Hits off Taiwan's Coast Day After Deadly Strike

The new tremors were registered after the earthquake on Tuesday killed six and injured up to 256 people.

The US Geological Survey reported that the 5.7 magnitude quake hit off Taiwan's coast. The tremors were registered at 11:21 PM on Wednesday in the water area near the Hualien County, where the previous quake occurred. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 12 kilometers, according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The previous quake hit the northeast of the island on Tuesday, resulting in six people being killed, 260 injuries and 67 going missing. The epicenter of the deadly quake was at a depth of 11 kilometers.