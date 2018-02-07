Shocking PHOTOS, VIDEOS Show Aftermath of Deadly Taiwan Quake

The death toll from an earthquake in Taiwan has climbed to four people, according to the country's Central News Agency. 225 others have been injured in the disaster, which occurred about 22 kilometers (14 miles) northeast of the city of Hualien.

Aftershocks show no signs of abating in the city of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, which was hit by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake on February 6, the second such disaster in the area in several days.

A search and rescue operation is under way in the city, where at least five buildings were partially or completely destroyed, including the Marshal Hotel.

More than 560 residential buildings were left without electricity due to the earthquake, which has already claimed the lives of four people, Taiwan's Central News Agency said, adding that 225 others were injured in the disaster and that 140 more were unaccounted for.

Earlier, the United States Geological Survey reported that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake had hit the area 22 km (14 miles) east-northeast of the city of Hualien city in eastern Taiwan.

Big earthquake in Taiwan hualien tear down apartment building 2018/02/06: https://t.co/KGmTRWnVX3 via @YouTube — Seaman job solution (@SolutionSeaman) 7 февраля 2018 г.

The quake occured at a depth of 1km (0.6 miles), according to the report.

RAW VIDEO: Resident surveys damage after deadly Taiwan earthquake pic.twitter.com/WZVWQwVP3J — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 6 февраля 2018 г.

Twitter users have meanwhile shared their photos of the aftermath of the "huge and catastrophic" earthquake in Hualien, including the tilting Marshal Hotel.

2/6 23:50 It was a huge earthquake attacked a beautiful place in eastern Taiwan called Hualien. 5 buildings are damaged or collapsed. Some people are still in those buildings. Hope they will all be fine. Pray for Hualien… pic.twitter.com/lCKv0DHwiu — Ice (@IceHelvetti) 6 февраля 2018 г.

6.4 #Earthquake strikes 14 km off northeast coast of #Taiwan. Initial reports say at least one building was damaged in #Hualien, a city of about 110,000. A cluster of less powerful earthquakes have shaken the region in recent days.#taiwanearthquake pic.twitter.com/UFkYbrrDxo — pekiyi (@iyilerx) 6 февраля 2018 г.