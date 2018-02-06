Register
    The EHang 184 autonomous aerial vehicle is unveiled at the EHang booth at CES International in Las Vegas. (File)

    Chinese Company Unveils Test Video of World's First Passenger-Carrying Drone

    The aircraft, which has already shown quite impressive results during numerous tests is capable of carrying one person in the cockpit and has a fully automated piloting.

    Chinese drone maker Ehang has released a video that demonstrates test flights of what's being marketed as the world's first passenger-carrying drone.

    The company has successfully conducted over 1,000 test flights with human passengers in different weather conditions, including high heat and heavy fog, according to reports.

    The company's employees, including its CEO Hu Huazhi, as well as local government officials in Guangdong have taken part in the tests as the drone's passengers.

    The results showed that the vehicle can carry one passenger weighing less than 100 kg for about 25 minutes of flight at a speed of 100 km per hour.

    The person in the cockpit doesn't operate the drone. The aircraft has a set flight route, while a passenger only has to click the "take off" and "land" buttons on a tablet.

    The Ehang 184 model is all electric and was first presented at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

