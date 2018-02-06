Duterte Sends Demolishing Message to Car Smugglers (VIDEO, PHOTO)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has chosen an unusual and, probably, fun way to crack down on car smuggling in the country as part of his new policy announced on February 1.

Duterte led the destruction of some 29 seized luxury vehicles worth about $1.2 million, including high-end models such as the Lexus ES300, BMW Alpina, BMW Z4 and Audi A6 Quattro. The cars were bulldozed at three of the country’s ports: in Manila, Davao and Cebu.

The Philippine president witnessed the majority of vehicles being smashed at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Manila as part of the ceremonial condemnation.

Last week, Duterte announced a new policy on smuggled luxury vehicles while delivering a speech before indigenous people in Davao City.

Smuggled luxury cars worth P61 million destroyed at the Port of Manila

“The President has already decided to send a message to smugglers that their happy days are over, we will bulldoze those cars,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed.

The Manila Bulletin reported that on November, 2017, the BOC confiscated P24.3 million ($472,149) worth of used luxury cars, including two Lamborghinis and a Ferrari, and overweight steel products at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) from Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and China.