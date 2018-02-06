Register
17:53 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Feb. 1, 2018 photo, Jeffrey Wong, current operations officer for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, poses for a photo in Honolulu

    Six Angry Islands: Hawaiians Threaten Falsely Accused Emergency Center Employee

    © AP Photo/ Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Jeffrey Wong started receiving threats after netizens dug out his photos from the Hawaiian emergency agency, despite the fact he was miles away when the false missile alarm, that caused panic among state’s citizens in January, was broadcasted.

    A lot of anger can come from Internet users when they decide to find a scapegoat. Hawaiian emergency operations center employee, Jeffrey Wong, is now experiencing it to the full extent, as he receives death threats every day.

    It all started when netizens began combing the internet in search of any photos of emergency center employees in order to find whom to blame for the false missile attack alarm, as officials kept the name of the “button-pusher” in secret. They managed to find an old photo taken by the Associated Press in June 2017 prior to the false alarm with Jeffrey Wong on it and decided that he was the man to blame for their unpleasant experience.

    READ MORE: Hawaii Emergency Worker on False Missile Alarm: 'It's Been Hell for Me'

    The problem is that Wong was on another island when the emergency center started broadcasting the false alarm. He was on the island of Kauai, helping local hotel guests to reach the nearest shelter. And now it’s the only island out of 7 inhabited ones, which knows the truth. That hasn’t stopped the residents of the other 6 islands from sending him threats, like shooting or water-boarding him. The man has already contacted local police and they are currently looking into this matter.

    The only encouragement Wong probably gets these days is from the visitors of that hotel who, though, long time ago left for their homes, send him their gratitude for his brave actions during the crisis.

    READ MORE: Hawaii Emergency Management Chief Resigns Over False Missile Alert

    On January, 13 the residents of Hawaii started receiving via various sources an alert about an incoming ballistic missile attack, which sent people into panic until 30 minutes later when officials started issuing announcements that alarm was set off by mistake. The observatory emergency center on Hawaii closely watches any ballistic missile launches as the islands are well within the range of North Korean rockets.

    Related:

    Japanese MoD Confirms Failed Test of Aegis Ashore Missile Interceptor in Hawaii
    Hawaii Gov Forgets Twitter Password, Took 20 Minutes to Correct Missile Alert
    False Ballistic Missile Alarm in Hawaii Caused by Employee Mistake
    Hawaii on Edge: Testing Sirens in Wake of N Korean Nuke Trials
    US Test-Intercepts Medium-Range Ballistic Missile Off Hawaii Coast
    Tags:
    harassment, threats, false alarms, false accusations, Associated Press, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok