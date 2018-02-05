Register
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    DPRK Media: North Korean Army Is the Only One that Terrifies the US

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    The announcement comes less than a week before the start of the Olympics in Pyeongchang and on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People's Army.

    The Korean People's Army (KPA), under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, is the only army in the world that “strikes fear into American imperialism” and prevents the US from igniting a new war on the Korean peninsula, reports the North Korean “Korea Today” online outlet, citing the Swiss-Korean Committee and Swiss Group for the Study of the Juche Idea. They also noted that the Korean army, led by Kim Il-sung, achieved a miraculous victory over the “US imperialistic forces and its allies.”

    The KPA foundation day was previously celebrated on 25 April; however the Worker’s Party Central Committee moved it to 8 February – just a day before the start of the Olympics, motivated by it being the day when the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army was officially reformed into the KPA 70 years ago.

    The DPRK is planning to conduct a military parade celebrating the anniversary of its army. The US and South Korean militaries have moved their annual military exercises, which were to start in February, in order to conduct them after the Olympics that will be held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.

    Relations between the US and DPRK, which still haven’t signed a peace treaty since the Korean War ended in 1953, have been steadily declining since the latter decided to unfreeze its nuclear armaments program. Ties between the two have deteriorated especially sharply since 2016, as North Korea performed multiple tests of its nuclear devices and ballistic missiles over the course of 2 years. During the ensuing crisis, the US has considered a preemptive nuclear strike, among other options ‘to resolve it’.

    2018 Winter Olympics, US-North Korean tensions, North Korean leader, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
