Register
17:46 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the defence detachment on Jangjae Islet and the Hero Defence Detachment on Mu Islet located in the southernmost part of the waters off the southwest front, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 5, 2017

    China Expands Sanctions Against North Korea, Bans Exports of Dual-Use Products

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    China has released an enhanced list of goods banned for export to North Korea, saying the items could be used to build weapons of mass destruction, amid a dead heat between North Korea and the US over weapons programs.

    The latest list of dual-use products banned for export to North Korea names not only equipment, military technology, but also dozens of items including air scrubbers, laser beam machines, sensor devices and high-tech video cameras.

    The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Technology and Industry for National Defense, the China Atomic Energy Authority and the Customs Bureau jointly released the new list of banned goods.

    READ MOREPyongyang Accuses Trump of Hindering Efforts to Mend Ties With South

    According to the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, all these measures against North Korea have been taken as part of the UN Security Council resolutions. Pyongyang has previously rejected the new sanctions and named them "an act of war".

    However, China as North Korea's largest trade partner and major ally has been taking a reserved attitude towards the conflict on the Korean Peninsula, suggesting in June 2017 together with Russia the so-called double freeze plan, involving the immediate termination North Korea's nuclear activity and the US-South Korean military exercises which weren’t approved by the UN.  

    READ MORE: UN Security Council Expands List of Items Banned From Export to North Korea

    At the beginning of 2017, the supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong-un declared the closing stage of an intercontinental ballistic missile development amid the UN resolution to ban test missile launching in the country. He didn’t accept the resolution and continues to claim his rights to strengthen his country's defense capabilities.

    Related:

    North Korea Accuses US of Deploying Aircraft Carriers Around Korean Peninsula
    Oil Embargo May Be Forcing North Korea to Curtail Usual Military Exercises
    US Imposes Sanctions on North Korea's Oil Ministry – Treasury
    Japan Warships Patrol Waters Off North Korea to Curb Fuel Smuggling
    Tags:
    North Korea, sanctions, dual-use produts, UN Security Council, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok