China Expands Sanctions Against North Korea, Bans Exports of Dual-Use Products

China has released an enhanced list of goods banned for export to North Korea, saying the items could be used to build weapons of mass destruction, amid a dead heat between North Korea and the US over weapons programs.

The latest list of dual-use products banned for export to North Korea names not only equipment, military technology, but also dozens of items including air scrubbers, laser beam machines, sensor devices and high-tech video cameras.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Technology and Industry for National Defense, the China Atomic Energy Authority and the Customs Bureau jointly released the new list of banned goods.

According to the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, all these measures against North Korea have been taken as part of the UN Security Council resolutions. Pyongyang has previously rejected the new sanctions and named them "an act of war".

However, China as North Korea's largest trade partner and major ally has been taking a reserved attitude towards the conflict on the Korean Peninsula, suggesting in June 2017 together with Russia the so-called double freeze plan, involving the immediate termination North Korea's nuclear activity and the US-South Korean military exercises which weren’t approved by the UN.

At the beginning of 2017, the supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong-un declared the closing stage of an intercontinental ballistic missile development amid the UN resolution to ban test missile launching in the country. He didn’t accept the resolution and continues to claim his rights to strengthen his country's defense capabilities.