16:11 GMT +305 February 2018
    Glass capsules containing ketamine (File)

    Taiwanese Police Make Biggest Drug Bust in Country's History

    Asia & Pacific
    Some $102 million worth of ketamine was seized on a fishing boat in the port of Kaohsiung City.

    Counter-narcotics staff spent several weeks investigating and monitoring the port after information was received that a major drug syndicate had begun delivering drugs to Taiwan through the port of Kaohsiung City.

    Police in Taiwan seized 1,289 kilograms of ketamine, in one of the largest drug raids in the history of the island, according to the website of the city prosecutor's office.

    The vessel, called Sheng Li Man, aboard which the drugs were found, had been under the supervision of the police since January, as it was extremely rarely used for fishing. 

    Last weekend it went to sea and later reported a breakdown near the coral island of Xiaoluqiu. A second vessel was sent to help it. The police searched both the boats upon their return to port.

    Law enforcement officers found 126 black plastic bags on Sheng Li Man hidden under the refrigerator. According to preliminary estimates by the police, the street value of the ketamine hoard might be as much as $102 million.

    The captain of the second ship, named Chen, was detained, and five fishermen with Indonesian passports were sent to the agency that hired them, where they are currently in custody.

    Ok