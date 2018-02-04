WATCH Rampaging Wild Boar Brutally Attacks Chinese Villagers

People were attacked earlier this week outside their homes in a village near Ankang in Shaanxi province, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Horrifying footage from a surveillance camera shows a wild animal attacking an adult and people trying to force the boar away from the injured man without success. Later the boar attacked and injured a woman, who is reportedly the dead man’s daughter-in-law.

“We suspect it was because of the snow in the mountains over the previous days, forcing the wild boar to come down from the hills and find food in the village,” said Li Yufeng, the village chief.

The rampaging animal, weighing over 100 kg (220 pounds), was shot dead by armed police officers.

Villagers expressed their concerns over possible future attacks, saying they do not know how to handle them.

“We are not allowed to hunt and kill wild boar without a hunting license. Villagers can only be careful and try to escape,” Li said.

Reports suggest that the victim’s family has applied for government compensation after the attack.