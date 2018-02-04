Troops Surround Maldives Parliament, Two People Arrested - Reports

Troops have surrounded the Maldives Parliament amid possible impeachment of the country's president Abdulla Yameen, Avas news agency reported Sunday.

According to the agency, a few member of the opposition got in the Parliament's building by climbing a wall, while two parliamentarians were arrested on bribery charges.

As it was reported further, the membership of the arrested parliamentarians and ten other opposition members had been restored earlier by the Supreme Court. After the court's decision, the opposition gained the majority in Parliament and could decide on the president's impeachment.

Earlier in the day, Maldives Parliament Secretary-General Mohamed Ahmed announced his resignation without giving an explanation.