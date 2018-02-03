Register
16:02 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Maldivian police officers detain an opposition protestor demanding the release of political prisoners during a protest in Male, Maldives, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

    India Asks Maldives to Free Jailed Opposition Leaders

    © AP Photo/ Mohamed Sharuhaan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The Indian government in its statement said that as a close and friendly neighbor, India wishes to see a stable, peaceful and prosperous Maldives.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — As the supporters of former President Mohamed Nasheed continue to clash with the police in the Maldivian capital Male, India has called upon the government of Maldives to free the political prisoners.

    On Thursday, the Maldivian Supreme Court, in a major development, dismissed a terror case against former President Mohamed Nasheed and colleagues enabling them to walk free as well as reinstated as members of Parliament.

    Male, the capital of Maldives
    © Sputnik/ Irina Ryapolova
    Coup Fears in Maldives Set Off Alarm in India, US
    In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Maldives and also hoped that the safety and security of Indian expatriates in the island nation would be ensured by the Maldivian authorities under all circumstances.

    READ MORE: India Shouldn't Fret Over China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement

    "We have seen last night's order of the Supreme Court of Maldives releasing all political prisoners. In the spirit of democracy and rule of law, it is imperative for all organs of the Government of Maldives to respect and abide by the order of the apex court," the MEA release further added.

    The Maldives, an island nation in the Indian Ocean in the grip of a political turmoil since former president Nasheed was convicted in the year 2015 for a 13-year jail term on charges of involvement in terror activities. The trials against Nasheed and his party men were condemned internationally.

    Nasheed was earlier in the United Kingdom on asylum after he was allowed to leave the country for "medical treatment" due to pressure from international community. He is presently in Sri Lanka and he took to Twitter to welcome the decision of the Supreme Court.

    READ MORE: Mecca-Medina Mosque Scandal, Venezuelan Violence, Maldives Crisis

    His supporters are now demanding the resignation of the current President Abdulla Yameen as the reinstatement of 12 members of Parliament gives them a clear majority with the power to impeach the President. Furthermore, the election in the country is due later this year and with the court's decision Nasheed would be free to challenge the existing President in the contest.

    Related:

    The Maldives' Gov't Explains Why It Severs Diplomatic Relations With Qatar
    The Maldives Cuts Off Diplomatic Ties With Qatar
    Trouble in Paradise: Blogger's Murder in Maldives Enrages Government Opponents
    Corruption in the Maldives Government | Iran and Saudi Arabia’s War of Words
    Tags:
    exile, peace, coup, court, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, India, Maldives
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok