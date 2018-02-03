Register
08:24 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Military vehicles line up on a road in Pyongyang on October 10, 2015

    North Korea Earns Millions From Banned Exports – Reports

    © AFP 2018/ Ed Jones
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    North Korea has earned roughly $200 million from illegal exports of coal and other commodities in breach of UN bans, a UN panel of experts has estimated, according to a report seen by US media.

    The experts warned time was running out to curb the reclusive state’s ballistic and nuclear weapons programs, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    They allegedly blamed China, Russia and other countries for helping Pyongyang dodge UN restrictions, which severely cut the North’s ability to export a wide range of goods it relied on for income.

    Chinese flag stands in the breeze as a loader moves coal at a coal mine near Ordos in northern China (File)
    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    US Gives Intelligence on Chinese Ships Violating Sanctions Against N Korea to UN - Reports
    Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of Russia’s upper-house foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik last week that accusations against his country were groundless. China’s Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of any illicit shipments of Korean coal by Chinese ships to Japan through Russia, reported on by US media.

    However, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in January Washington had evidence that North Korea was beginning to feel real damage from the sanctions placed against Pyongyang.

    Earlier, the UN Security Council has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in order to impede the development of the country’s nuclear program.

    Tensions have escalated on the Korean Peninsula in recent months after the United States and North Korea traded threats and insults following Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

    Related:

    North Korea Accuses US of Deploying Aircraft Carriers Around Korean Peninsula
    US Envoy to North Korea: We Aren’t ‘Close’ to Military Option Against Pyongyang
    Russia Closer to North Korea's Nuclear Test Range Than Other Countries - Envoy
    CIA Director Claims North Korea Months Away from Being Able to Strike US
    Oil Embargo May Be Forcing North Korea to Curtail Usual Military Exercises
    Tags:
    economy, profit, income, earnings, export, sanctions, UN, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok