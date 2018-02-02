Register
16:00 GMT +302 February 2018
    Fitness trackers, from left, Basis Peak, Adidas Fit Smart, Fitbit Charge, Sony SmartBand, and Jawbone Move, are posed for a photo next to an iPhone, in New York (File)

    Singaporean Defense Ministry Bans Soldiers' Fitness Trackers on Secret Missions

    Asia & Pacific
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Singaporean Defense Ministry said on Friday it had decided to limit the use of fitness trackers by soldiers, introducing a ban on such gadgets during special secret assignments or training sessions.

    "There are specific instances both locally and overseas which require restrictions to maintain operational and information security. These measures include the mandatory safekeeping of such devices at designated storage areas prior to the conduct of sensitive or classified operations or training to prevent the transmission of information," the ministry said in a statement.

    READ MORE: 'Security Risk': Can Fitness Trackers Truly Expose Location of Top Secret Bases?

    However, the ministry noted that in a city-state like Singapore, the information derived from fitness trackers could also be obtained from other open sources and thus did not pose any added security risks.

    "Apart from these stipulated restrictions, fitness trackers and fitness tracking applications can be used on MINDEF/SAF premises as they are useful to help servicemen take greater ownership of their personal fitness. These trackers enable servicemen to track their speed and distance covered during their runs, and provide useful immediate feedback as well as monitor the progress of fitness to the servicemen," the ministry added.

    The ministry added it was closely monitoring the development of the technologies of personal devices would institute appropriate measures to maintain the security of operations and training when required.

    Fitness trackers, from left, Basis Peak, Adidas Fit Smart, Fitbit Charge, Sony SmartBand, and Jawbone Move, are posed for a photo next to an iPhone, in New York (File)
    © AP Photo/ Bebeto Matthews
    US Likely to Issue New Regulations After Fitness App Lights Up Bases - Analysts
    On Monday, The Washington Post newspaper reported that an online map, showing the location of people using fitness devices, also displayed sensitive military information on US military bases and personnel locations by showing the active use of such devices on these sites, particularly in conflict areas, such as Iraq and Syria. The Singaporean Defense Ministry has initiated the study of gadgets after the article was issued.

    On Thursday, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis was reviewing security measures throughout the entire Department of Defense to uncover any potential vulnerabilities presented by electronics.

    READ MORE: DoD 'Reviewing Situation' After Fitness Trackers Reveal Military Bases Locations

