Japan Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Going to Olympics in South Korea

"In the view of threats from major natural disasters, unrest or acts of terrorism, as well as the unpredictability of the situation on the Korean Peninsula around North Korea, please register in the foreign travel system of the foreign ministry so that the embassy could contact you in emergency cases and so that you get the latest information on the safety of the trip," the ministry said on its website.
The ministry also warned its citizens that the weather in Pyeongchang was unusually cold for the Japanese.
The XXIII Olympic Winter Games will take place in Pyeongchang on February 9-25. This time, they will be attended by the North Korean athletes, which became possible thanks to the recent agreement between Seoul and Pyongyang aimed at improving bilateral relations. The United States and Japan, which are considered to be South Korea's allies, are wary of the rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang amid the continuation of North Korea's nuclear missile program development.
