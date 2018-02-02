Japan Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Going to Olympics in South Korea

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a warning for its citizens who are planning to travel to the 2018 Olympic Games in the South Korean county of Pyeongchang, citing a threat posed by North Korea and a high crime rate.

"In the view of threats from major natural disasters, unrest or acts of terrorism, as well as the unpredictability of the situation on the Korean Peninsula around North Korea, please register in the foreign travel system of the foreign ministry so that the embassy could contact you in emergency cases and so that you get the latest information on the safety of the trip," the ministry said on its website.

READ MORE: Seoul Activists Hold Rally Against DPRK's Olympics Participation — Reports

The ministry also warned its citizens that the weather in Pyeongchang was unusually cold for the Japanese.

© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man S Koreans Form Supporters Group to Cheer for Russian Olympic Athletes - Governor

According to the ministry, although it is relatively calm in South Korea, "there are 2.5 times more murders and 20 percent more robberies in this country in comparison with Japan." The ministry called on the Japanese nationals to be cautious in the crowded places.

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games will take place in Pyeongchang on February 9-25. This time, they will be attended by the North Korean athletes, which became possible thanks to the recent agreement between Seoul and Pyongyang aimed at improving bilateral relations. The United States and Japan, which are considered to be South Korea's allies, are wary of the rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang amid the continuation of North Korea's nuclear missile program development.

READ MORE: Big Change in Korean Settlement Unlikely After Winter Games — Olympics Envoy