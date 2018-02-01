Register
    Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan (2nd R) and Priyanka Chopra (2nd L) dance at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban late on January 9, 2011 to mark the anniversary of the arrival of Indians in South Africa 150 years ago.

    India's Biggest Film Star Shahrukh Khan in Legal Mess Over Land Misuse

    Khan’s farmhouse, now sealed by the income tax department, is located in Alibaug – a scenic beach town in the state of Maharashtra and is presently valued at around $2.25 million.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's most popular and the richest cine-star Shahrukh Khan is facing government action for tax evasion and appropriation of property by furnishing false information. The Income Tax department has provisionally attached a multi-million dollar property of Khan as part of the penalty.

    Khan's net worth is over $600 million — more than many of Hollywood's top leads. He is also the most followed Indian actor on Twitter with 32933940 followers and counting.

    Business Standard, an English daily, reported that the action was initiated in December but it made news headlines only this week. According to the report, Khan and his company originally purchased the property for agricultural purposes but it was later converted to a luxury retreat.

    READ MORE: India’s Biggest Movie Stars Being Probed for Economic Offenses

    The action against Khan has evoked mixed responses ranging from fans' fury to those calling it a right step in curbing corruption. Some have even termed it as a prejudiced step considering the fact that no such actions have been initiated against other big Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bacchan and Aishwarya Rai whose names figured in the leaked Panama papers. Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai are allegedly directors of at least four offshore shipping companies in tax havens like the British Virgin Islands and the Bahamas. 

