Register
06:20 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korea

    Watchdog: UN Must Focus on North Korean People's Needs

    © Sputnik/ Marc Bennetts
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The United Nations should, first of all, deal with the humanitarian needs of the North Korean population, while Pyongyang's weapons program and political or economic issues should be treated as subordinate ones, spokesperson of Oxfam Asia Nipuna Kumbalathara told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    The United Nations should, first of all, deal with the humanitarian needs of North Korean population, while Pyongyang's weapons program and political or economic issues should be treated as subordinate ones, spokesperson of Oxfam Asia Nipuna Kumbalathara told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    According to the Oxfam employee, as UN sanctions on Pyongyang intensify, supplies of humanitarian assistance to the country's communities in need is becoming slower and more complicated, with transport costs becoming higher and humanitarian fund transfers having been blocked.

    "The UN agencies operating in DPRK have the best firsthand view of the humanitarian needs in the country. UN can speak out on the human suffering of millions of civilians. UN needs to focus more on people’s needs and challenges instead of focusing solely on military weapons and the [North Korean] leader [Kim Jong Un]," the spokesperson said.

    People sweep in front of statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in central Pyongyang, North Korea April 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    DRL: US Allocates $1.5Mln for Projects Supporting Human Rights in North Korea
    Kumbalathara stressed the need to open bank channels to North Korea in order to carry out humanitarian fund transfers to the country.

    On Tuesday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned that about 60,000 children in North Korea might face malnutrition in 2018 that can potentially lead to death due to the international restrictions imposed on Pyongyang that slow down food supplies to the country.

    Tensions on the Korean peninsula have escalated in recent months as Pyongyang continues to conduct nuclear and ballistic missile tests in violation of the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. In response to these North Korean activities, the UNSC has imposed the toughest sanctions Pyongyang has ever faced, targeting various areas of the country’s economy.

    Related:

    Russia Closer to North Korea's Nuclear Test Range Than Other Countries - Envoy
    CIA Director Claims North Korea Months Away from Being Able to Strike US
    Oil Embargo May Be Forcing North Korea to Curtail Usual Military Exercises
    North Korea Cancels Joint Performance With South, Blaming Media
    NBC Correspondent Reports From Supposedly 'Staged' Ski Resort in North Korea
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, poverty, economy, sanctions, human rights, Oxfam, UNICEF, UN Security Council (UNSC), Nipuna Kumbalathara, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok