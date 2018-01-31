Register
22:21 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean Navy's 209 class submarine

    Seoul, Jakarta Affirm Cooperation on Fighter Jet, Submarine Development

    © AFP 2018/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    South Korea and Indonesia have renewed a commitment to joint development of 4.5 generation jet fighters and submarines despite concerns about the Indonesian government’s ability to fund the programs.

    South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu met in Jakarta on Wednesday to discuss prior plans to cooperate on the development of the KF-X/IF-X jet program, for which Jakarta was supposed to pay about $7.6 billion to cover some of the development costs, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

    In exchange for helping defray some of the costs Jakarta will receive some of the technical data developments resulting from the program. On Wednesday, the two defense chiefs reaffirmed their 2016 agreement to work on the program.

    "They agreed to cooperate more closely so that it can become a symbol of South Korean-Indonesian cooperation. In addition, they agreed to explore ways to strengthen defense industry cooperation in various fields, including [Jakarta's] next submarine acquisition program," the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a Wednesday statement.

    South Korean army Surion helicopters fire flares during a South Korea-U.S. joint military live-fire drills at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea,
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    South Korean Arms Sales Jump as Perceived Threats Grow

    South Korean arms exports have surged as the country's defense industrial base has expanded in the face of a potential confrontation with the North Korean military. Last August, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering exported the first Korean-made submarine to Indonesia, becoming the sixth country in the world after Germany, the UK, France, Russia and China, to export subs, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. Indonesia has ordered three Daewoo attack submarines so far. The Indonesian military also purchased South Korea's T-50 supersonic trainer jets in a separate deal signed last August, UPI reported.

    Seoul is one of the premier upcoming arms exporters in the world, having recently grown its market share of defense article exports to 2.2 percent in 2016, comparable to "established producers" such as Israel and Japan, according to a recent report on the global arms market compiled by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

    Related:

    Lavrov: Russia Wants to Develop Counter-Terrorism Cooperation With Indonesia
    Indonesia Steps Against 'Any Power Projection' in South China Sea
    Enigmatic Deep Sea Monster Corpse Washes Ashore in Indonesia
    US Sanctions Iraqi Daesh Leader, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terror Group in Indonesia
    Telegram Ready to Block Terrorism-Related Content in Indonesia
    Tags:
    arms deal, fighter jet, submarine, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Song Young-moo, South Korea, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok