Register
14:26 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea (File)

    Japan Considers Unacceptable China Order to Scrap Maps in Muji Retailer Catalog

    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 12

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan considers China's order to destroy catalogs of the Japanese retailer Muji, which pictured disputed islands and Taiwan outside the Chinese borders, "unacceptable," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide said on Wednesday.

    "We are worried about future incidents that may affect the activities of Japanese companies in China. On January 30, the government notified the Chinese side through the diplomatic channels between Beijing and Tokyo about its position on this matter, including the fact that these measures are totally unacceptable, and is asking for confirmation and explanation of these facts," Suga told reporters, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

    READ MORE: US Pro-Taiwan Bills to Affect the Essence of US-Chinese Relations – Analysts

    On Tuesday, the Chinese authorities ordered the Muji retailer to destroy its catalogs since maps inside in them violated the country’s map control ordinance. In particular, the disputed Senkaku Islands, referred to by China as Diaoyu Islands, were shown as the Japanese territory, while Taiwan was pictured as an independent state.

    The senior official stressed that "from the point of view of history and international law the Senkaku Islands are the Japanese territory."

    Taiwan military soldiers fire artillery shells from 38 eight-inch and 155-millimeter howitzers during the Han Kuang 31 live fire drill in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, on September 10, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ SAM YEH
    Taiwan Unveils Wishlist for Boosted Defense Spending to Match Beijing
    China and several US allies in the region — namely Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines — have competing claims to the maritime borders and responsibility areas in the South China and East China seas. The islands, called Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China, are at the center of the heated dispute between Tokyo and Beijing. The United States handed control over the chain of eight islets to Japan in 1972, but Beijing argues they were marked as Chinese territory on maps dating back to 1783.

    READ MORE: Taiwanese President: Chinese Attack Is Possible

    Taiwan is not recognized as an independent state by China, which claims sovereignty over the island. Taiwan similarly does not recognize the central government in Beijing.

    Related:

    Taiwanese Military Practices Repelling Sea Invasion in Live-Fire Drills
    Poo Poo Platter: Taiwan Restaurant’s Theme May be Hard to Stomach
    Taiwanese President: Chinese Attack Is Possible
    Terrifying 'Alien'-Like Sharks With Monstrous Jaws Caught off Coast of Taiwan
    Taiwan Unveils Wishlist for Boosted Defense Spending to Match Beijing
    Taiwan Angry Over New Chinese Aviation Routes That ‘Harm Regional Stability’
    Tags:
    disputed territories, China, Japan, United States, Senkaku Islands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok