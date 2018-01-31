Japan Considers Unacceptable China Order to Scrap Maps in Muji Retailer Catalog

"We are worried about future incidents that may affect the activities of Japanese companies in China. On January 30, the government notified the Chinese side through the diplomatic channels between Beijing and Tokyo about its position on this matter, including the fact that these measures are totally unacceptable, and is asking for confirmation and explanation of these facts," Suga told reporters, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.
On Tuesday, the Chinese authorities ordered the Muji retailer to destroy its catalogs since maps inside in them violated the country’s map control ordinance. In particular, the disputed Senkaku Islands, referred to by China as Diaoyu Islands, were shown as the Japanese territory, while Taiwan was pictured as an independent state.
The senior official stressed that "from the point of view of history and international law the Senkaku Islands are the Japanese territory."
Taiwan is not recognized as an independent state by China, which claims sovereignty over the island. Taiwan similarly does not recognize the central government in Beijing.
