Register
12:52 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Australia's Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has launched a probe into the reported leak of hundreds of top-secret documents detailing a spate of the country's security breaches

    Oops! Top Secret Docs Reportedly Found in Secondhand Shop

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Australia's Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has launched a probe into the reported leak of hundreds of top-secret documents detailing a spate of the country's security breaches.

    The Australian news network ABC has obtained hundreds of highly classified documents, dubbed the Cabinet Files, which were discovered in locked filing cabinets purchased at a second-hand shop in Canberra.

    Describing the Cabinet Files as "the biggest breaches of cabinet security in Australian history," ABC declined to identify the shop and the person who bought the filing cabinets.

    Meanwhile, the country's Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has announced an urgent investigation into the leak of the classified documents, with some of them marked as "top secret" or "AUSTEO", a sign that they can only be looked through by Australians.

    In particular, the Cabinet Files have revealed that the Australian Federal Police (AFP) lost nearly 400 national security files in five years, and that former Prime Minister Tony Abbott's government had considered denying welfare to people under 30.

    Additionally, the classified files claimed that the administration of former Prime Minister John Howard discussed scrapping the right of people to refuse to answer questions during a police interrogation.

    Twitter users were quick to quip at the news, with many poking fun at the Australian government.

    Related:

    Australia Sees Lack of 'Ethical Foundation' in Artificially Intelligent Drones
    Australia Plans to Become World-Leading Arms Exporter by 2028
    Australia Receives Stinging Rebuke Over South China Sea Policy
    Tags:
    leak, classified documents, investigation, security, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok