Indian Father Arrested After Mercilessly Thrashing Minor Children in Viral Video

A shocking video of an abusive father assaulting his five-year-old son by suspending him upside down from the ceiling while his seemingly terrified younger sister hides behind a wall after being thrashed alongside him has gone viral in India prompting law enforcement agencies to take action.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — 32-year-old Chain Singh of India's western state of Rajasthan has been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act of India after a video of him physically torturing his children (WARNING: The footage can offend sensibilities) went viral on social media. According to local reports, Chain Singh was arrested after the torture video, allegedly shot by his brother, was discovered online by their neighbors who reported the matter to the police.

While Chain Singh remains in police custody, his five children, all minors, have been rescued by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The police said that the video was not more than three days old.

Local media reports suggested that Singh who was a habitual offender, according to his neighbors, had punished the brother-sister duo for soiling their pants while their mother was away visiting a relative's house.