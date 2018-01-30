Global Index Show India’s Trust in Modi Slipping Slightly Ahead of Election Year

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Edelman Trust Barometer 2018 report shows that India continues to remain one among the top three countries where the public repose trust in institutions like the government, media, businesses, and NGOs. However, the country's slip to the third position with 68 points compared to its number one position with 72 points last year indicates a subtle but warning decline in the level of trust — a not-so-pleasant signal for the Narendra Modi-led government with the general elections due next year.
Global Trust Index, Country Ranking 2016 —2018 (cr & via: @EdelmanPR)— HCYHK (@HCYHK) January 23, 2018
The trust index is an average of a country's trust in the institutions of government, business, media and NGOs.https://t.co/y6G7lyk7Mw pic.twitter.com/OX7QFm2DAU
The main opposition Congress party said it was the Modi government's reckless policy decisions that hurt public sentiments.
"The government is losing its credibility. Demonetization and introduction of GST (goods and services tax) have been a failure of the government. There is distrust among youth as the government has failed to create employment opportunities. The situation of farmers is precarious. GDP growth forecast is dismal according to the economic survey," Randeep Surjewala, Congress Spokesperson told Sputnik.
READ MORE: Pew Survey Finds Modi’s Popularity Intact Even After Three Years in Office
However, the ruling party spokesperson contended that though India's overall trust rating across all institutions fell 13 percentage points, it remained in the 60 to 100-percentage band, indicating popular "trust" and that it is welcome news.
"The people of India have reposed their trust in government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It's a win for government's policies. In fact, despite our government's tough measures to curb black money and tax reforms, Indians have put faith in Prime Minister Modi and the government," BJP National Spokesperson, Sambit Patra told Sputnik.
— Dhans Thapa (@Kshatriya_Thapa) January 29, 2018
The annual global trust index….. India under PM @narendramodi among top 3 nations where trust level in government remains high, with Indonesia and China ahead of it. These rankings reassures that citizen fully back Modi Ji in wake of tough reforms like demonetisation and GST— nikunj shah 🇮🇳 (@niku1630) January 29, 2018
While China has moved to number one with a 27-point gain, more than any other country, the US has witnessed the steepest decline with a 37-point aggregate drop in trust across all institutions. Indonesia continues to retain the second position.
All comments
Show new comments (0)