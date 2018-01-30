Japanese Woman Busted for Allegedly Forcing Son’s Girlfriend Into Prostitution

A Japanese teenager ended up working as a prostitute at the insistence of her lover’s mother who also scouted out prospective clients via social media.

Tokyo police arrested a 55-year old female resident of Nerima ward who was charged with pimping her son’s lover, according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

The girl allegedly started selling sexual favors when she was 17 after she ran away from home and moved in with her 18-year old boyfriend and his mother who insisted that the girl should earn her keep.

These activities apparently netted the ‘lady pimp’ about 700,000 yen (about $6,440) between December 2016 and January 2017, having arranged over 20 ‘sex for cash’ encounters via Twitter between her son’s girlfriend and men seeking companionship.

The suspect reportedly insists on her innocent, claiming that the girl chose to prostitute herself on her own.