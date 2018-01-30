Japanese Woman Busted for Allegedly Forcing Son’s Girlfriend Into Prostitution

Tokyo police arrested a 55-year old female resident of Nerima ward who was charged with pimping her son’s lover, according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.
The girl allegedly started selling sexual favors when she was 17 after she ran away from home and moved in with her 18-year old boyfriend and his mother who insisted that the girl should earn her keep.
The suspect reportedly insists on her innocent, claiming that the girl chose to prostitute herself on her own.
