08:00 GMT +330 January 2018
    Opening of new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang

    Every Vote Counts: Russia to Set a Polling Station in DPRK for One Person

    Asia & Pacific
    110

    VLADIVOSTOK (Russia)(Sputnik) – A polling station will be opened at the Russian Embassy’s consular department in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang during Russian presidential election, the Russian Embassy said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

    According to the embassy, there is only one Russian citizen – Vladimir Li – who permanently lives in North Korea.

    "Our embassy is maintaining permanent contacts with Vladimir, regularly visits him and invites him to visit the embassy as well as provides necessary assistance if needed. As a Russian citizen, he is taking part in elections held in our country. On March 18, Vladimir is going to visit Pyongyang, particularly, the polling station 8163, which will be opened in the consular department of our diplomatic mission," the embassy said.

    Moscow Kremlin towers (from left): Konstantino-Yeleninskaya, Nabatnaya, Tsarskaya and Spasskaya
    Russia to Respond to Orchestrated Media Attacks on 2018 Presidential Election
    Currently, 14 nominees are running their election campaigns after being allowed to open their campaign accounts and collect voters' signatures, required for a candidate's registration at the election. Two of them — Vladimir Zhirinovsky and Pavel Grudinin — have already been officially registered by the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).

    Meanwhile, the CEC has finished counting the signatures collected from voters who support incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is seeking re-election as an independent candidate, and now will start the verification process, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

    The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18, while the official campaign kicked off on December 18.

