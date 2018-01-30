Register
02:45 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Sunday, Aug. 18, 2013 file photo, Japanese Coast Guard boat and vessel sail alongside Japanese activists' fishing boat, not in photo, warning the activists away from a group of disputed islands called Diaoyu by China and Senkaku by Japan

    China, Japan Vow to Establish Military Hotline to Avoid Maritime Incidents

    © AP Photo/ Emily Wang, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    During Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono’s visit to Beijing, the top diplomats of China and Japan agreed to establish a hotline to avoid maritime military incidents.

    Kono agreed with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to establish a military hotline intended to prevent maritime incidents between the two countries, according to a World Bulletin report. In an official statement, the two sides agreed to establish the hotline "as soon as possible," but the eventual timeframe for the initiative is not decided, even though it has reportedly been in discussion for years.

    "China and Japan should work together to build the East China Sea into the sea of peace, cooperation and friendship," an official statement by China's Foreign Ministry on the meeting reads.

    Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, left, and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi pose for photograph before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China Jan. 28, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Andy Wong/Pool
    Détente Between China and Japan is Possible – Analyst
    The two countries, the world's second- and third-largest economies, used to enjoy rather cold relations, due to long-standing disputes over maritime claims and Japan's wartime legacy. Frequent maritime patrols over disputed islands have since become a potential flashpoint and a significant obstacle to improving bilateral ties.

    In the most recent development, China called on Japan to avoid creating what they called "artificial" incidents around the group of disputed, uninhabited islands in the East China Sea known as the Senkaku islands in Japan and the Diaoyu islands in China.

    "The Diaoyu islands are an integral part of China. China has historic and legal rights to sovereignty over these islands. Japan's actions can in no way change this objective reality. We urge the Japanese side not to create artificial incidents around Diaoyu and make efforts jointly with China to improve bilateral relations in the spirit of a consensus reached in 2014," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday.

    Kono's visit to China is the first visit by a serving foreign minister in two years. Observers note that the negotiations have resulted in mutual vows to improve bilateral relations, even if there are few concrete proposals and timeframes are yet to be set.

    Talking to journalists before the talks, Kono called on China to do more to curb the North Korean nuclear threat.

    "It is important not only to discuss issues related to our two countries, but for Japan and China to stand side by side to deal with global issues," he said.

    "In particular, the North Korea issue is now an urgent issue for the whole of international society."

    Beijing and Tokyo also announced a number of smaller initiatives, including an agreement to avoid double pension payments for those working in each other's countries, the Daily Mail reports.

    Related:

    Pandora's Box: Japan Lawmaker Discusses Possible De-Escalation in Island Dispute
    Japan's Financial Watchdog to Punish Coincheck After Massive Hack
    Weeks After Spike in Territorial Rift, China Extends Hand of Friendship to Japan
    Japan’s F-35A Makes First Deployment to Spy, Defend Airspace
    Japan 'Understands Russian Concerns' Over US Missile Defense Systems - Official
    Tags:
    hotline, bilateral talks, Taro Kono, Wang Yi, China, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok