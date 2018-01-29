India Confers Top Civilian Award to Former Russian Envoy Late Alexander Kadakin

Alexander Kadakin began his career as a junior diplomat in Delhi in the USSR embassy in 1971. He then served as ambassador to India for two terms between 1999 and 2004 and again from 2009 until his demise.

NEW DELHI: India has honored former Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Delhi, late Alexander Kadakin with one of the country's highest civilian awards in recognition of his contribution to Indo-Russian friendship. The award was announced on the eve of the first death anniversary of Kadakin who died in harness on January 26, 2017.

The decision to confer Kadakin with the title of "Padma Bhushan" — the third highest honorific title bestowed on civilians was hailed by all quarters as a befitting tribute to a person who had made India his second home.

I join many others in extending my felicitations on this well deserved honour and recognition to Late Ambassador Kadakin. A fitting tribute by the Government of India. https://t.co/qR9xWNuhLh — Pankaj Saran (@PankajSaran11) January 25, 2018

"Kadakin devoted a large part of his diplomatic life to Indian culture, therefore it is befitting that his role as a diplomat in India and as an ambassador of Indian culture world over has been recognized by conferring the Padma Bhushan award to his life, work and memory," former Indian diplomat Kanwal Sibal told Sputnik.

Delighted to see two among this year's Padma Bhushan honorees: Ustad Arvind Parikh, whom i knew as the father of my classmate Snehal, & the late Alexander (Sasha) Kadakin, outstanding Russian diplomat who knew India better than almost any foreigner. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 25 января 2018 г.

Just In: India's third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan conferred posthumously on Russian diplomat Alexander Kadakin. He regarded India as his Karma Bhoomi. pic.twitter.com/FZf4KsUOmR — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) 25 января 2018 г.

Kadakin was known for his wit and humor in the Indian diplomatic circles. The Indo-Russian annual summit that began in the year 2000 was his brainchild.

Late Alexander Kadakin who famously mentioned that India was his ‘Karmabhoomi' meaning land of toil was earlier honored by the Indian government by naming one of the streets in the Indian capital's diplomatic zone after him shortly after his demise. He was popular in India for his mastery over the Hindi language, and Indian politics and society.