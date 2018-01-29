Register
22:05 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Alexander Kadakin

    India Confers Top Civilian Award to Former Russian Envoy Late Alexander Kadakin

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Pahomov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Alexander Kadakin began his career as a junior diplomat in Delhi in the USSR embassy in 1971. He then served as ambassador to India for two terms between 1999 and 2004 and again from 2009 until his demise.

    NEW DELHI: India has honored former Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Delhi, late Alexander Kadakin with one of the country's highest civilian awards in recognition of his contribution to Indo-Russian friendship. The award was announced on the eve of the first death anniversary of Kadakin who died in harness on January 26, 2017.

    The decision to confer Kadakin with the title of "Padma Bhushan" — the third highest honorific title bestowed on civilians was hailed by all quarters as a befitting tribute to a person who had made India his second home.

    "Kadakin devoted a large part of his diplomatic life to Indian culture, therefore it is befitting that his role as a diplomat  in India and as an ambassador of Indian culture world over has been recognized by conferring the Padma Bhushan award to his life, work and memory," former Indian diplomat Kanwal Sibal told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: 'India and Russia Are Closest Partners' — Russian Ambassador

    Kadakin was known for his wit and humor in the Indian diplomatic circles. The Indo-Russian annual summit that began in the year 2000 was his brainchild.

    Late Alexander Kadakin who famously mentioned that India was his ‘Karmabhoomi' meaning land of toil was earlier honored by the Indian government by naming one of the streets in the Indian capital's diplomatic zone after him shortly after his demise. He was popular in India for his mastery over the Hindi language, and Indian politics and society.

    Related:

    Indian PM Modi: ‘Ambassador Kadakin Was a Great Friend of India'
    Russian Ambassador to India Kadakin Dies From Illness at Age 67 - Embassy
    Every Country Has Right to Defend Itself - Russian Envoy in India
    Tags:
    civilians, Russia-India relations, diplomat, Alexander Kadakin, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok